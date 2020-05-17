Five men beat 25-year-old man to death over minor argument 

Listen to article

Police detectives in Ogun state have arrested five men Toheeb Popoola, Ibrahim Ridwan, Mutiu Tijani, Akeem Ishola and Lawal Afeez for beaten a 25 year old man, Monsur Kareem to death.

The suspects were arrested following a complaint by the father of the deceased, Najeem Kareem who reported at sango police station that his son was beaten to coma by the suspects following a minor misunderstanding he had with Toheeb popoola.

He said his son was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Upon his report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango division, CSP Godwin Idehai led his detectives to the scene at ijoko area where the five suspects were apprehended.

Preliminary investigation revealed that while a landlord in the area was coming in his tricycle loaded with kegs of water, he fell down with the kegs of water and while picking those kegs, Toheeb popoola whose house was situated in the place came out to question him for his reason of staying there.

This led to argument between them and it was at that point the deceased met them and tried to intervene.

His intervention did not go down well with Toheeb who invited the other four suspects to the scene and ordered them to beat both the deceased and the tricycle man up.

In the process, the deceased was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

The PPRO told The Nigerian Voice that the remains of the deceased has been deposited at Ifo general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution