Oyo State: 30 Staff Members Of Same Company Test Positive To Coronavirus

Listen to article

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday.

He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 107.

He said: “The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan South West Local Government Area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control. Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken.

“The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107.”