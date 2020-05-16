May 16:  If This is God’s Will

Listen to article

Some of the promises in the Bible were spoken to specific people or groups, yet Jesus made these promises accessible to everybody. “No matter how many promises God has made, they are ‘Yes’ in Christ” (2 Corinthians 1:20). However, you have to qualify in the same way they had to qualify – by faith.

Once you know the promise, you don’t have to say, “If it is God’s will.” A person says that only when he’s unsure. God doesn’t go against His promises. That’s why praying the Word is so important. Sometimes God will back you into a corner and remove all your alternatives to show you His miracle – working power. If God’s word is all you have to go on, you’re about to receive a miracle! As long as you have a scheme to fall back on, you won’t see the miracle. However, when you say, “I can’t do anything else. If God doesn’t come through, I’m finished”, then God gets involved because He loves to do the impossible!

If you have faith in His word, God will take what seems impossible and accomplish it like an everyday task. He enabled Sarah in the Old Testament and Elizabeth in the New Testament to bear sons when they were barren and past child bearing age. He enabled Mary to become the mother of Jesus when she was an unwed virgin. I like Mary’s response to the Angel who told her God had chosen her for this honour: “I am the Lord’s servant… May it be to me as you have said” (Luke 1:38). In other words, “I serve God, let Him do with me however He pleases, I’m Eveready to obey and serve Him since my body is His holy temple.”

Mary showed monumental faith and confidence in her life. By her positive response to the message, she embraced God and His will for her life. Note: God gives you the promise ahead of the blessing so that when it comes, you’ll know it came from Him. Are faithful and confident enough to thank God for the hardship you’re going through right now? Always remember to say, “I’m the Lord’s servant, may the Lord’s will be done, in Jesus’ name!

Prayer: Father, You have so many wonderful promises in Your Word, and they are “yes” for me in Christ Jesus. Please help me to surrender the “impossible” to You and watch for miracles in my life. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Kings 24 – 25; John 5: 1-24

God's Promises are "Yes and Amen!"