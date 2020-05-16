Ebonyi Shares Palliative Worth N36mn, 7800 Bags Of Rice

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has commenced distribution of palliatives to the residents of the state beginning from Abakaliki capital city of Ebonyi state.

The Speaker, Ebonyi state House of Assembly, who also is the chairman, state COVID 19 sub committee on welfare fund raising , Mt Francis Nwifuru donated a cash sum of 36 million naira and 726 bags of 5kg bags of rice to the religious bodies and widows in the state.

The palliatives was however given to Leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria, AN C, Widows among others.

The beneficiaries of the palliatives include the following categories:, Christian Association of Nigeria which got 2,600 bags of 5kg rice.

Other beneficiaries of the palliative are the Bishops who got the sum of 13,000,000, 00. with 100 bags of rice and 5,000,000 while CAN leadership in Ebonyi got 100bags of rice, 5,000,000. Ebonyi state Widows 5,000 bags of rice and 13,000,000, respectively.