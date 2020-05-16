Inter-state travels remain banned, says Imo Police Command

Listen to article

As part of measures to stop the spread of the dreaded COVID 19 pandemic in the state, the Imo State Police Command has reiterated that, all inter-state movements remain banned.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the public relations officer of the command, SP Ikeokwu Orlando, today, Friday, 15th May 2020.

The command in the statement informed the general public of her intention to enforce the restriction order to the latter.

- Within this period all motor parks are to remain closed, only vehicles on intra-state transport service will be allowed to operate/load along the roads.

- All vehicles operating inter-state transport are by this press release warned to desist as anyone caught will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

- The command has been acquainted with the operations of an illegal task force arresting/impounding intra-state transport vehicles, such task force are hereby advised to stop forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

Members of the public are therefore, advised to always put on face masks and also strictly adhere to all the social distance measures to avoid this spread of the pandemic & win this fight against this health challenge.

The command pledged to continue in the business of providing safety and security to all and sundry even in the wake of the COVID-19 scourge.