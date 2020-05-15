Easily accessing interventions is at the core of the new BeatingCorona Platform redesign

Listen to article

Lagos, Nigeria, 15 May 2020: Nigeria’s leading virtual intervention database, BeatingCorona.ng, has restructured its model to help disadvantaged Nigerians in need of interventions connect with the relevant non-profits. This pivot went into effect on Monday May 11.

The platform kicked off last month, April 9 and has recorded a massive amount of data. It continues to actively connect interveners to the people who need access interventions, there were recommendations to resolve the platform’s challenges with making interventions accessible. With the new pivot, the intervention database properly complements the core of the platform’s mission.

Speaking on this change, team lead at The Future Project (TFP), Bukonla Adebakin, explains that “The Future Project’s decision to fully integrate beating corona into a mostly intervention platform has been long coming. With the fast rising number of social welfare scarcity around the country, we want to ensure that anyone looking to find help can easily navigate our site to quickly get the help they need and that any prospective intervener can also easily put up their intervention and reach the people who need them.”

With many corporations, individuals, NGOs and private entities playing their part in fighting COVID-19 on the social welfare level, the BeatingCorona platform has taken on a high social relevance, moving beyond an intervention database, to being a resourceful tool of documentation, and a means to helping us understand how the country navigated welfare, at a most perilous time.

Some of the major updates on the platform now allows for a search bar that can enable interventions to be easily found, a breakdown of all the types of interventions available and how to access them or contribute to them, amongst many other major changes.