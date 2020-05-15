Nlc To Borno Workers: Zulum Has Approved May Salaries For Early Sallah Preparations

Listen to article

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed immediate release of salaries and pensions to enable workers and retirees prepare early for Sallah, State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Bulama Abiso announced on Friday.

Abiso in his message to workers and pensioners, shared online and copied to the government house media office, said even though the month is just half way, the early payment is intended to prevent rush preparations that could expose workers to demand-triggered inflation in cost of food, clothing and services.

“The NLC in Borno State is happy with Governor Zulum’s tradition of consistency in payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities of retired workers. The NLC is particularly happy with the Governor’s compassionate approvals for early release of salaries in the middle of December ahead of last Christmas, in the middle of April ahead of Ramadan and now at the middle of May ahead of Sallah. All of these show the Governor’s high degree of respect for workers and compassion for retirees, for which the NLC commend Governor Zulum and urges workers to rededicate themselves to lawful duties in the best interest of the public” Abiso said.