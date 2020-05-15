Fear As Delta Records New Covid-19 Case

Listen to article

There is palpable fear among residents of Agbor kingdom over a fresh case of Coronavirus pandemic surfaces.

The new Covid-19 case, raised the total number of confirmed cases to 22, with four deaths and nine recovered patients in Delta State.

It was gathered that the victim an Hausa fruit seller has been moved to one of the Isolation centres in Asaba, the State capital.

The Hausa fruit trader, sells at Edike Street junction by the Ministry of Agriculture opposite ika national hall, Agbor.

Reacting to the new case, one Chuks Osazuwa and other residents of Agbor called on the Ika South Chairman, Barr. Victor Okoh, to intensify security moves on his border closure and extensive action on use of face mask, hand clove, hand washing among other preventive measures.

It was gathered that aggressive contact tracing is already in progress. In his reaction, Chuks Osazuwa, lamented that the media complicates the situation than its original state.

"Sometimes, the press leaves situation more confuse than you met It. New case or old case of covid 19, who are these people?, give us their names and location so that one will know how to avoid them.

"If it is someone holding one office or the other you people Will publish their names and these people do not constitute threat to us because they don't mingle with us. Commoners that Will endanger the lives of people you won't publish their names. It is better you don't alert people anymore", he said.

On her part, Okoh Maureen, said: "That contact tracing will not work well, many persons have bought fruits from the guy. Total close down of the market should be encouraged".

Lucky Nwa-Agbedion, said: "My brother, they should go and close Housa market, Edike junction by police station and quarantine all of them".

Faith George Ekpenisi, stated that the doctors and nurses in that unit should be isolated.

Local government councils with Coronavirus cases in Delta includes: Oshimili north with one active case, Oshimili south, two discharged patients, Udu, has one active case, two discharged and one death.

Others are: Ughelli south has recorded one death and one discharged patient, Uvwie has three active cases and one death while Warri south has the highest active seven cases, making it the.state epicenter.

The Hausa fruit trader brings Ika south with one case to the lists of local government areas with Covid-19 epidemic.