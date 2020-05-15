The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster Management and Social Development Partners World Food Programme (WFP) (Photo Report)

Listen to article

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, disaster Management and Social Development launched its Take Home Rations school feeding programme in Kuje, Abuja, on May 14, 2020.

The programme is providing take home food rations to families to replace the school meals the children were receiving in schools before the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is providing technical support to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to implement the project.