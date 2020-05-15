Coronavirus: Ncdc Shows Demographic On Age, Sex, Deaths, Others Of Cases

Listen to article

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says people within the 31 to 40 years age bracket are more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus in the country.

According to the centre, however, more deaths have been recorded among older people of 60 years and above.

In a report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja, the NCDC said data also showed that men were two times more likely to get the virus as shown in its latest demographic data on COVID-19 confirmed cases and deaths by gender and age in the country.

It said: “(People) between 31 and 40 years (of age) have the highest rate of confirmed cases.

“More males in that age category are confirmed cases but with lower mortality rate.

“Age 31-40: Male – 797 infected with seven deaths, female – 324 with four deaths but lower mortality compared to older persons.”

According to the report, in spite of this, older people die more due to several factors from co-morbidities.

The data showed more deaths among 61-70 years, though the lowest rate in confirmed cases.

It revealed: “Ages 61-70: Male -188 infected with three deaths, Female – 52 infected with four deaths.

“Age 70 plus: Male – 74 infected with 12 deaths, Female – 33 infected with five deaths. Highest rate of mortality – comparable to global data.”

The report also showed a very high rate of mortality among ages 41- 50 and 51-60.

It said: “Ages 41-50: Male – 570 infected with 15 deaths, Female – 206 infected with four deaths.

“Ages 51-60: Male – 364 infected with 27 deaths, Female – I48 infected with three deaths.”

Meanwhile, 11-20 years were infected with three deaths and under 10 also were infected at lower rates, with one death which was also a male.

The NCDC report added: “Same rates by age group, it seems for suspected cases with a total of 27,365.”

It assumes these are the ones who have been identified during contact tracing and have been isolated, awaiting testing and confirmation. “Here we also see the demographics,” it added.