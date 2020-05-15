TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 15, 2020 | General News

Man Who Alleged Nine Commissioners Covid-19 Positive Granted Bail In Akwa Ibom

By The Nigeria Voice
After fourteen days at isolation center, Mr. George Udom who was arrested by men of the Nigerian police is to regain his freedom after a magistrate court sitting in Uyo granted him bail on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Magistrate Winifred Umoh agreed with the accused person's lawyer that Mr. George Udom's case was bailable and granted him bail for the sum of 3 million naira or a like sum. Magistrate Winifred said the accused person's surety must be a clergy of an orthodox church.

Story Credit: Endiong John


