Tahajjud: ‘Don’t forget boko haram and Their sponsors’, Borno Governor Pleads With Muslims

With majority of Muslims likely to focus on Coronavirus during ‘Tahajjud’ (late-night prayers) in these last ten days of Ramadan, Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has appealed to citizens in his state and other Nigerians not to forget supplication against boko haram, their sponsors, and those who support them in any way.

Governor Zulum’s prayer request was contained in a statement he authorized on Thursday, which was released by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau.

“It is expected and rightly so, that in these last ten days of the glorious Ramadan, majority of fellow Muslims all over the world, are likely to focus their minds on seeking Allah’s intervention for an end to the Coronavirus pandemic. Without doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the most severe threats to human existence, hence, accelerating prayers against it should be TOP-MUST.

"With that in mind, however, I will like to appeal to Muslims in Nigeria, particularly those of us in Borno state and rest of the northeast, not to forget the murderous activities of boko haram. We have two viruses with equal-lethal proportions.

"Therefore, our late night supplication should have twin-focus: prayers against Coronavirus and prayers against boko haram, their sponsors and those who intentionally support them.

"Without ignoring prayers for other individuals, families and societal needs and wants, we should please submit ourselves with absolute faith to continually, seek the divine help of our creator, the almighty Allah, before whom no disease is without cure and no crisis is without solution” Zulum said as quoted in the statement."

The Governor went on to say:

“Prayers against boko haram are particularly necessary at this time, when our gallant military heroes, together with other security agencies and the complementary support of courageous volunteers in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes, are recording huge victories in the ongoing fight against the insurgents.

These armed forces and volunteers have earned our eternal gratitude and respect, and they certainly need and deserve our sustained prayers for more victories, their well being and the well being of their families” the statement added.

Governor Zulum also urged citizens with economic means to intensify support for needy persons especially displaced orphans, widows, relations and neighbours during and beyond the Ramadan.