May 15: The Word of God Transforms 

Listen to article

“I beseech thee for my son Onesimus, whom I have begotten in my bonds: Which in time past was to thee unprofitable, but now profitable to thee and to me: Whom I have sent again: thou therefore receive him, that is, mine own bowels:” Philemon 1:10–12 (KJV). The only message that brings a true change in the lives of people is the gospel.

The gospel has the power to save and transform lives into what God has ordained them to be (Romans 1:16). Onesimus wasted Philemon’s slave but ran away from his master. When he encountered the gospel preached by Apostle Paul, he became born again and served Paul. However, Apostle Paul sent Onesimus to reconcile with his master. They were both reconciled to the glory of God because they both believed the gospel.

Dearly beloved, never underestimate the power of the gospel to change lives for every reason. Present the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ to whomever is going through pain, disappointments, challenges, attacks, or to anybody wondering away from the truth and their situation will change for good if they believe.

When a sinner comes as a sinner may, there’s joy. When he comes to God by the gospel way, there’s joy. There’s joy among the angels when a sinner comes repenting and bending low before God, our king. The gospel’s message is simple; repent and be born again. Every new birth receives pardon and his past is forgotten and he’s given the opportunity to become the child of God.” But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name”: (John 1:12 KJV).

Note: The gospel has the power to transform the perishing into salvation and to turn a sinner into a saint, all because God is a merciful God. Are you ready to receive the transformation the gospel of our Lord, Jesus offers? Then please repent if you have not yet done so already. If you have, then, please don’t keep the “Good news” to yourself, please share it the best you can, by your words, thoughts and actions and you’ll fulfill the great commission like Paul and the apostles did, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Dear heavenly Father, thank you for the gospel. I believe it has the power to change every situation, including mine, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Kings 22-23; John 4: 31-54

We're His Witnesses.