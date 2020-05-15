TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 15, 2020 | Health

Coronavirus Update: Nigeria Records 193 New Cases As Toll Hits 5162

By The Nigeria Voice
193 new cases of #COVID19 ;
58-Lagos
46-Kano
35-Jigawa
12-Yobe
9-FCT
7-Ogun
5-Plateau
5-Gombe
4-Imo
3-Edo
3-Kwara
3-Borno
1-Bauchi
1-Nasarawa
1-Ondo
5162 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria Discharged: 1180 Deaths: 167

Two cases reported yesterday from Kaduna, were repeat tests. Therefore, Kaduna has a total of 114 confirmed cases We apologise to

@contactkdsg

and remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate & reliable data Breakdown of cases by state: https://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng


