FG Delivers COVID-19 Palliatives to Borno State

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has presented relief materials to Borno state government as palliative against the COVID-19 lock-down.

The items include one thousand eight hundred bags of 50kg rice, tomato paste and vegetable oil.

Presenting the items, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq represented by Director Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry, Alhaji Grema Ali said the intervention was to cushion the impact of the lock-down particularly to the most vulnerable.

She conveyed her sympathy to people of the state who have suffered humanitarian crisis due to insurgency as well as the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman, COVID-19 Response Team, Alhaji Umar Kadafur thanked the federal government for the gesture, stressing that it will go a long way in ameliorating the hardship people are facing due to the restriction.

The commissioner of agriculture in the state and Chairman, Palliative committee, Alhaji Bukar Talba assured of judicious distribution of the items to beneficiaries.