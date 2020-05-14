Delta Government Reiterates Commitment On Completing Kwale-Beneku Bridge

Listen to article

Deltans especially those resident along the Kwale-Beneku axis have been assured that the ongoing bridge in the area would be soon delivered to them by the state government.

The state government also disclosed that the section C1, C2 of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway, and two pedestrian bridges on the Asaba-Benin Expressway would be delivered on schedule.

The state Commissioner of Works, Chief James Augoye, who spoke on Thursday in Asaba, after projects tour, said the pedestrian bridges located at the Summit Road and Abraka Market junction, would be ready in July, Beneku Bridge and Ughelli-Asaba section C by June 2021 and end of 2021 respectively.

Chief Augoye, while briefing journalists, on efforts of the state government to deliver ongoing project, despite the financial strain occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, disclosed that Governor Ifeamyi Okowa is desirous of delivering road projects as promised.

According to him, "The Govenor has directed that as we continue to maintain social distancing, washing our hands and sanitizing same, we must not allow the COVID-19 pandemic as a barrier to governance in Delta State. That is why we make it a point of duty for everyone involved in our projects to respect the order in managing Coronoavirus disease.

"We have visited so many projects today, starting with the pedestrian bridge at Summit Junction before proceeding to the second one at Abraka Market End. I must commend the contractor, Fimu Ventures limited, for delivering a high quality job so far.

"I had useful discussions with him, and expressed my reservation on delay of the job that was contracted to him since July 25, 2018, with last year as inaugural date he has, however, assured that the jobs would be ready by July,", he added.

At the Kwale-Beneku bridge linking the people of Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East local government , areas, the Commissioner said, "Work is in progress, and I must also commend for the quality of work I have seen today (Thursday)".

The Commissioner said, he was particularly happy with the project, "Because the last time we went to commission the Beneku road with Governor Ifeamyi Okowa, one of our Commissioners fell into the river as he tried to embark on pontoon that ferried us across the Ase Creek. But that when the project is completed by next year, the people would be saved the perennial challenges

"The is very necessary and strategic for the people of both local government areas who have have been suffering for a long time crossing with pontoon, and the state in particular. This Bridge is going to be very crucial for both economic and social activities. It will also help encourage investors into the state" noted Augoye.

He was also impressed with the contractors handling the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway sections C1 and C2, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, saying, "The quality of jobs done is nimpressive , especially with the reassurance by their site engineer, Engr. Wang. Wenlong,, of delivering on schedule by end of 2021."

"The Obo bridge is undergoing a very scientific assessment, as the original contractors, ULO, did some pilling already, so the contractors are trying to ascertain it with a 5,000 kilograms sand bags, if the job done would be able to sustain the bridge. After the pile testing they take it to the lab for final tests for work to continue there,", he added.

The project manager of DNL Engineering Limited construing the kwale-Beneku bridge, Engr. Mamuda Ladan, while assuring on the 1.5km road project said the main bridge measuring 360 meters and the smaller 20 meter bridge is almost ready, with structural work about 80 percent ready, especially as they do not have challenges of youth activities that could derail their progressive March towards delivering on schedule by June 2020.

Some locals who also spoke with journalists, shared visible optimism about what impact the road project will have on them.