Covid-19: Coping With Mental Health Challenge

The Coronavirus pandemic, which started like a joke in the small province of Wuhan in China, is one event that has held the whole world spellbound. Surely, the world never really envisage the enormity of its effects as well as the petrifying and devastating turn of events.

The buildup was unprecedented with the virus spreading like wide- fire across nations, attacking, maiming and killing in thousands. It defies established order, bringing nations to their knees, spreading its scourge and inflicting pains without bias for class, race or creed.

Life has been brought to a sudden halt. International and national events were abruptly cancelled. Prominent global festivals and sporting events were postponed indefinitely while schools, nightclubs, cinemas and places of worship are on indefinite lockdown.

Essentially, our ways of life have been fundamentally altered as reflected in new molds of salutation, social interaction as well as stricter approach to hygiene, health and safety. Now, the terms social distancing, constant hand washing, personal protective equipment, lockdown, “stay at home and stay safe” etc have become more extensive as the world struggles to combat this deadly invisible enemy.

As we daily witness a rise in the infection and death rate occasioned by the pandemic, fear of the unknown grip the hearts of people as no one is really certain of who the next victim might possibly be.

This trend has significantly affected the psychic of the people with far-reaching emotional and mental consequences. According to the World Health Organisation WHO, “during this time of lockdown, the world has witnessed a huge increase in cases of domestic violence with women and children being mostly affected”.

In Nigeria, the Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Network first quarter (January to February 2020) report shows that data on child abuse and cases of domestic violence or intimate partner is really on the high. No day passes without having a case of domestic violence reported.

Sadly, at this period, women and children experiencing domestic violence are at increased risk as most sources of care are almost inaccessible. Usually, during pandemics, there is always a strain on medical infrastructure as main focus is always on treating and preventing the spread of the pandemic.

Remarkably, the COVID-19 epidemic presents a unique challenge to the health system of many people, especially in low middle income countries, such that accessing health services and help by victims of domestic violence would be quite difficult.

In Nigeria, for instance, people that are mostly affected by the lockdown are medium and daily income earners, especially informal sector’s operatives who survive on daily earnings.

Consequently, there is an increase in the rate of domestic violence in homes as couples with fragile relationship are hooked up together at home with nerves becoming frail and flail. It is only a matter of time before things explode.