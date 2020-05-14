Covid - 19: Ebonyi index case rises to eight

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has confirmed another index case of covid 19 being the eighth case recorded in the state.

In a state wide broadcast after the Security/Covid-19 Committee meeting, Governor Umahi announced that a three year old has tested positive for coronavirus.

He said that the child is one of the two children of a positive couple confirmed positive last week.

Umahi however lamented that the parents have refused to release the second child and continued to breastfeed him in their isolation room.

“As at today, we have a total of eight cases. Three of the cases are very sympathetic because it involves a man and the wife. The man and the wife have two little children; one is a year plus, the other one is three years.

“Then we tested the man and the woman. In fact, we took the woman and the man followed to perform his husbandry role and we tested them and both of them tested positives. Now, that is the 6th and 7th cases”.

“On 11th of this month, one of the kids; the three year old tested positive now left with the little child of a year and half. The doctors have been battling because the child that tested negative is still sucking breast and the Doctors have preached everything to the father and the mother to isolate the little child since that child tested negative twice”

“We even promised that the state will support the little child if they can bring the child care or we provide one but they have held the child”.

“Even through our CCT monitor, they will remove the child’s shirt and then be breastfeeding the child. We don’t know what to do in that kind of circumstance”, Umahi said.