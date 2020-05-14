May14:  Heroes of Faith

Listen to article

The Bible is filled with examples of faithful men and women of God who believed Him to the end and experienced His power to bless, heal and save. A servant (Abraham’s chief servant) and a king (Solomon) both asked for wisdom and God gave it in each case. (See Genesis 24: 1-27; 1 Kings 3: 4-14). Hannah asked God for blessing and deliverance from her distress, and God granted her request. (See 1 Samuel 1:1-20). Moses and Daniel interceded for the nation of Israel, and God heard and answered in mercy (See Exodus 32: 1-14; Daniel 9). Nehemiah prayed for the restoration of Jerusalem (See Nehemiah 1:1-11) and was protected as he built the walls. After lifetimes of devotion to God, Anna and Simeon received signs confirming God’s promise of a redeemer. (See Luke 2: 25-38). Paul and Cornelius received understanding about the way of salvation after they prayed (see Acts 16:16-34).

Through theses examples, God tells us that He will intervene on our behalf too. We are His beloved children, redeemed by His Son and undergoing preparation to rule and reign with Him in eternity. It is written, “He who did not spare his own Son, but gave Him up for us all – how will He not also, along with Him, graciously give us all things?” (Romans 8:32). As God was with all the biblical heroes, He who remains the same as He was in those days, is the same today and will be forever. He will give us all things we ask for. If He loved the world so much that He sacrificed His dear Son for us to gain access to Him, He is always there to receive us when we go to Him in spirit and in truth. All we need to do is live by faith, shun the world, practice obedience what God tells us and we will inherit the earth.

Note: The Word of God says much about how He answers prayers of believers. Please beloved, choose to work to become a hero of faith today. Search the Scriptures and practice what He says. God bless you as you do, in Jesus’ name.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for Your love and for showing me that I’m very important and a costly bride for your Son who paid the ultimate price for me to inherit eternal life. Father, may Your Spirit direct me in the path of obedience to You, love for You and total dedication and self-denial for the sake of Christ, in Jesus’ name I pray. Amen

Today’s reading: 2 Kings 19-21; John 4:1-30

You too Can be A Faith Hero.