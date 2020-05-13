Gov Buni Inaugurates Committee on LGC Project Monitoring

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has Inaugurated a 12-man Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of Local Government Council's Projects in the state.

While inuagurating the committee Wednesday at the Government House Damaturu, the governor said," The present administration of Yobe State believe that one of the surest ways of getting value for every penny spent on government projects is through adherence to due process and execution of contracts according to specification.”

He added that In a bid to ensure that LGCs in the state provide only quality projects to their people at the grassroot, the government felt there was the need to constitute a committee to facilitate pursuance of their goals especially at the third tier of government.

The committee members comprise of Usman Adamu Kabarma as Chairman, Saidu Baba, Hassan Musa Ibrahim, Idriss Garba Tikau, Sagir Muhammad, Ali Shehu, Alhaji Mu’azu Nuhu Damagum, Baba Sabo Waziri, representative of Auditor General Local Government Audit, Alhaji Mala Gana Suramgu and Alhaji Ali Usman Ali Goni.

According to th governor, the Committee will work on the following terms of reference:" inspect and verify all projects executed by the 17 Local Government Areas of the State from the special grants allocated to them with a view to determine whether such projects are executed to the approved standard and specifications.”

The committee is also to determine whether the funds allocated to the LGCs are properly utilized for the purposes intended to get value for money or not and to also determine whether some of these projects constitute part of His Excellency’s gubernatorial electioneering campaign promises in the 17 LGAs and submit it's report for records.

The committee is to offer any other advice that, in the opinion of the Committee will ensure and guarantee proper utilization of funds to be allocated in the future.