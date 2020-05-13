La Liga: Laporta Wants Guardiola At Barcelona If Re-elected

Listen to article

Former president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta has revealed his intentions to bring on board Pep Guadiola back to the Camp Nou if re-elected.

Laporta was at the helm at Barcelona for seven years (2003-2010) during Guardiola's promotion from a youth manager to the senior team manager in 2008.

Laporta was quoted to have disclosed this in a chat with Catalan station TV 3, he said "I’m working to introduce myself as a presidential candidate. I’ve been president before and I’m excited to be back"

"I would very much like Guardiola to come back , but now he is at City and it is a decision that Pep should take."

"He is a benchmark for Barcelona and many Catalans would like him to coach Barca again."

"At the right time , I will speak to the person we think should be a Barca coach from 2021."

Guardiola is under contract at Manchester City until June 2021 but has his future in doubt over City's two-year ban from European competition for breaching Financial Fair Play rules , a ruling City have appealed .