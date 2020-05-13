TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 13, 2020 | Football News

La Liga: Laporta Wants Guardiola At Barcelona If Re-elected

By Ibrahim Taiwo, The Nigerian Voice Sports
Former president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta has revealed his intentions to bring on board Pep Guadiola back to the Camp Nou if re-elected.

Laporta was at the helm at Barcelona for seven years (2003-2010) during Guardiola's promotion from a youth manager to the senior team manager in 2008.

Laporta was quoted to have disclosed this in a chat with Catalan station TV 3, he said "I’m working to introduce myself as a presidential candidate. I’ve been president before and I’m excited to be back"

"I would very much like Guardiola to come back , but now he is at City and it is a decision that Pep should take."

"He is a benchmark for Barcelona and many Catalans would like him to coach Barca again."

"At the right time , I will speak to the person we think should be a Barca coach from 2021."

Guardiola is under contract at Manchester City until June 2021 but has his future in doubt over City's two-year ban from European competition for breaching Financial Fair Play rules , a ruling City have appealed .


