Imo State: NCDC Approves "Everight Diagnostic & Laboratory Services" as COVID-19Testing Centre

Listen to article

The Federal government of Nigeria in collaboration with the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has certified and approved the inclusion of Everight Diagnostic Laboratory and Molecular Centre headquartered in Owerri, Imo State capital as the 2nd private Laboratory to be included into the listed 24th National COVID-19 Laboratory Network for the testing of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a tweet made available on the official social media handles of the National Centre of Disease Control, Everight Diagnostic and Laboratory Service has now been approved to run tests for Coronavirus.

Everight Diagnostic & Laboratory Services with special center for molecular science and genetic studies located along Bank Road and Owerri Mall, Egbu road, Owerri, Imo State is owned by Ideato born Dr. Bright Opara.

In it's determination to fight the dreaded novel coronavirus, the Federal government of Nigeria had integrated private Laboratories in the NCDC molecular laboratory testing networks.