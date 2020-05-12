Coronavirus Claims Life Of A 32-Year-Old Dubai Returnee

Listen to article

A 32-year-old Nigerian who returned from Dubai has been killed by the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi disclosed this on Tuesday while giving update on Coronavirus in the State.

According to Abayomi, “Another COVID-19 infection-related death involving 32-year-old, male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition,” he said. The Commissioner said the total number of deaths arising from Coronavirus in Lagos was now 34.

He, however, said the State recorded 88 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total infections in the State to 1,949.

“Total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502.

“I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding COVID-19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown,” he said.