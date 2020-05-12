Zanfara State Loses Two Perm Secs a day after the other

Listen to article

Two Permanent Secretaries in the Service of the Zamfara State Government are dead.

According to a source, they died from a brief illnesses.

They are Alhaji Yawale Dango of the Office of the Head of Service and Alhaji Ahmed Sale of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

According to available information, while Sale died on Tuesday, Dango died a day after.

The Governor through Condolence his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, condoled with the families and prayed to Allah “to grant the deceased the most exalted paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the loss”.

Gov. Matawalle described the deceased as “hardworking and committed gentlemen who dedicated themselves to the service of their dear state”.