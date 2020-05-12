FIFA Postpones Women U-17 World Cup To 2021

Listen to article

World Football Governing Body, FIFA, has postponed the women’s Under-17 World Cup earlier scheduled for November 2020 to February 2021.

The tournament is to be played in five cities across the Indian nation will now take-off on February 17, 2021, adding to a growing list of sporting events hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After FIFA'S announcement, the local organising committee said “All the host cities have put in a lot of effort and commitment so far, and we are happy that the new dates will allow them to make up for the lost time and provide momentum going forward”

In the same vein, FIFA also unveiled new dates for this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama. It will now be played from January 20 to February 6, 2021. Also, the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania has been pushed back to September 12 next year.

Meanwhile, the 70th FIFA Congress , which was due to be held in Addis Ababa, will be run as an online event on 18.