Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari Replaces Late Abba Kyari As Chief Of Staff To President Buhari

The former Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations for the Department of Political Affairs (DPA), Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, CFR. has been appointed to replace late Abba Kyari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. The new Chief of Staff is from Kwara State.

Prof. Gambari, a known scholar, diplomat and a detribalized Nigerian is expected to assume office immediately.


