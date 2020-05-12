COVID -19: Drivers, Conductors Aiding Spread Of Infection – Lagos CP

Listen to article

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police , Hakeem Odumosu, says commercial bus drivers and their conductors are culpable in the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, he accused them of aiding the spread of the disease by sharing facemasks to their passengers who don’t have and also retrieving it back when they alight only to give out same to another sets of passengers

He said: “We urge the leadership of the various unions to educate their members. Anyone arrested involved in this act will not be spared. The driver will be prosecuted along with his conductor,” he said.