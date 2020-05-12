TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

May 12, 2020 | General News

Nigeria Catholic Church Volunteers ALL Its 425 Hospitals As Isolation Centers

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria ( CBCN ) has donated all its 425 health facilities across the country as isolation centers for COVID-19.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said state governments can now take advantage of the facilities.

“As part of efforts to support the states in the establishment of the isolation and treatment centers, I wish to remind our governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centers.” He said.


