Police arrest two suspected armed robbers in Isiala Mbano, Imo State

Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Saturday night, May 9, 2020, arrested two suspected armed robbers in the Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo State.

The suspects, Chukwubuike Chijioke from Nwangele LGA and Stanley Benedict of Umucheze Obollo in Isiala Mbano LGA were members of a gang which attacked a family in Omuokie Ibeme community.

Officers of Operation Search and Flush security outfit of the State Police Command were on patrol alongside local vigilantes in the LGA at about 7 pm when they were alarmed about the ongoing armed robbery.

The security men swiftly stormed the scene prompting the hoodlums to initially run into a nearby bush.

An eye witness said the security men aided by youths of the community immediately gave them a hot chase and cordoned off nearby bushes leading to the apprehension of two members of the gang, while one other member is still at large.

A family source said the fleeing suspect made away with a cell phone and other valuables belonging to the their victims.

A community source said, "one of the armed robbers pointed a gun to a female member of the family who recently returned from Benin, Edo State, and ordered her to lie down.

"They went straight into one of the rooms where a new born baby and the mother, the sister In-law to the returnee, were. On watching them move into the room, the woman ran out and screamed for help apparently thinking that they had come to kidnap the baby.

"On hearing the distress call, the security men on patrol stopped and quickly invaded the house. The armed robbers took to their heels but two of them were caught in the bush."

Meanwhile, the Interim Management Committee Chairman of the LGA, Hon. Chika Okoroike, has reiterated the resolve of his administration to make life difficult for hoodlums in the area.

He said his administration will continue to work hand in glove with the security agencies to flush out criminals.

The Chairman added that he had contacted the state's COVID-19 committee over the Edo returnee who was attacked by armed robbers.

He confirmed that sample of the woman had been collected and she would be tested for coronavirus.

He further directed the security operatives to ensure that she remained in isolation pending the outcome of the test.

It would be recalled that the IMC Chairman had about a month ago led security men to apprehend two notorious kidnappers in the area and rescued their victim.