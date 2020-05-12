May 12:  Speak not Your Words but God’s

Listen to article

God’s plan for your life is even bigger than your plan. However, to enter into His plan, you must believe and affirm it by what you say. Jesus’ life was successful because He didn’t speak His Own Words; He spoke God’s Words: “For I did not speak on my own, but the Father who sent me commanded me to say all that I have spoken. I know that his command leads to eternal life. So, whatever I say is just what the Father has told me to say.” (John 12: 49-50). “The words I say to you I do not speak on my own authority. Rather, it is the Father, living in me, who is doing his work. Anyone who does not love me will not obey my teaching. These words you hear are not my own; they belong to the Father who sent me.” (John14:10, 24).

This is the secret to living a victorious life of faith. It was a major key to Jesus’ power on earth. Jesus Christ didn’t invent words to say. He was always praying to God what God had said first. Why? Again, it is because God watches over His Word to fulfill it. Jesus’ works were the father’s works because His words were the father’s words. His miracles were the Father’s miracles. He knew who He was, what He believed, and what to say and that combination brought Him victory on earth.

The same can be true for you and me if we follow His example! Are you ready to follow Jesus’ examples? If you are, then begin today to speak God’s Word into your life and into the lives of others around you and in all of your dealings with one another; you will begin to unlock the power of God in you. Note: Speaking the Father’s Words was the primary secret of Jesus’ power. Now you know the secret and the source of power, this is a gold mine everybody is invited to dig into. Please don’t wait!

Let’s pray: Father, teach me how to speak and pray Your Words, so that my words are Your Words, and my works are your works, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: 2 Kings 15-16; John 3:1-18

God Hears Himself When I Pray.