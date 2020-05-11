President Buhari Approves Procurement Of Madagascar Herbal Syrup "Covid-Organics"

Listen to article

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the presidential task force on COVID-19 to procure Covid-Organics, Madagascar Herbal Syrup “remedy” for COVID-19.

The SGF said President Muhammadu Buhari had given the go-ahead for trial of the herbal remedy for possible use in the treatment of COVID-19 in the country.

“Mr President has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup,” Mustapha said, adding that Buhari also gave, “clear instructions that it must be subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals. There will be no exceptions for this.”

Mustapha said this during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also confirmed the development during the briefing that was held at the conference hall of the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.