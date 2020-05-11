Uniosun To Hold 13th Matric Online Due To Covid19 Pandemic 

Listen to article

Osun State University has said that it would hold the 13th matriculation ceremony for the fresh students online on Wednesday, 13th May, 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Labode Popoola said the initiative is in line with the directive of the Federal Government that all institutions should activate virtual learning environment to enable students to continue their studies through digital devices.

He said this became imperative given the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic which would not allow the students to gather physically for the ceremony.

The VC said “it is an academic tradition that we officially admit fresh students to the University. The management of Osun State University has commenced plans to conduct its matriculation online".

"All fresh students are hereby implored to visit the university website: www.uniosun.edu.ng to complete their registration for the online matriculation, complete the matriculation oath form and submit online, all the necessary details required from them,” the VC said.

It will be recalled that Osun State University is one of the Universities that have embraced virtual teaching even before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic and ever since, the University has been operating digitally, including holding several of its meetings remotely.