 the Destiny Of Every Prayer.

Who is the one that says God does not answer prayers? He is the one who does not understand the primordial essence of existence that is characterized by multi-various manifestations of the inner psychical realities in its objective form. Prayer answered is a demand destined for approval.

Prayer is man's means of communicating with the infinite mind (God). Man prays due to his limitation of the expected events ordained in nature that come with inner realities that are beyond his gross perception. Prayer is a life drama and dream, thus everybody is swayed by it, which move majority in error into the quagmire of religious credo and illusion.

Every prayer ends in Amen. Before we proceed, it is imperative to note here however that following the ancient history as it was, about 10.000 years ago, there was the ritual of Amun- Ra in Karnak, which is the present day Egypt. The priests of Amun, called Kahunaat, would go into the temple of Amun, take good bath in the holy water, shave all the hair off their bodies, and don themselves with a plain white seamless garment. Then they go around a large granite Dub "Black Scarab Beetle", symbol of health vitality and luck, dedicated by Amenophis III to the sun deity Atum - khepri, who was represented in the form of a scarab, which they would touch or kiss and walk around the building seven times. After which, they would go off and give praise to the deity Amun - Ra, a deity acknowledged by the Jews, as Amin or Amen as is mentioned in the Old Testament 22 times, it is also mentioned as Amiyn 15 times in the Koran.

In all sincerity, prayers are ended in the name of this sun deity Amin, and it is solely acknowledged by some scholars that Amin or Amen is the all seeing eye of Ra the symbol of the sun and the Star of David as well as that of Bethlehem. Don't forget that "God is light and in Him is no darkness".

Whether Amen or Amin represent the inner agreement of the organizational unit of psychical reality or not should not concern us now, what should be our ultimate concern is how prayers are subjectively guided to conform to the principles of higher psychical cum etheric destiny.

Be informed that God had answered your prayers before you were born, but your inability to peruse the subjective (Akashic record) due to religious blindness that has hitherto hold you sway, has prevented your profound knowledge that synchronizes with the over self identity. This higher identity of the over self runs in parallel with the voice or your destiny that tells you when to receive what you have not asked for by the will of destiny. Someone might ask, how can you receive what you have not asked or prayed for? Yes, it is obvious that we are talking about the universal cause here. He knows what we want; He who is immutably right will do right without being reminded. In his words, “if you that are evil know how to give good gift to your children, will your heavenly father not give you the best”?

God is infinite and can't be reminded of anything by the clay, the mortal man. The qualities of God include Omnipotent. Omnipresent and Omniscient! He is more intelligent than us: therefore we cannot inform Him of anything He does not already comprehend. God is not influenced by man for the divine essence of primordial reality is not an auditory nerve. The act of asking is not wrong due to the cocoon of ignorance that has encapsulated man for a long time. Religion should be held responsible and not spirituality. Audible prayer is impressive ask the Islamic Mallams, while shouting and speaking in tongues under one uncompleted building is also very impressive and alarming. It gives momentary solemnity and gross/ emotional elevation to our various thoughts. Does it produce any lasting spiritual benefit'? Looking deeply into all this, we find zeal not according to knowledge: it only gives occasion for reaction unfavorable to spirituality.

"Ye ask, and receive not because ye ask amiss... James 4:3. Anyone who asks amiss is the one that does not know the destiny of his prayer. Every prayer has a destiny! It is of note here that God has arranged every event of man on earth. The chronology of subjective activity inherent in nature exerts its primordial authority in man, thereby making man the benefactor of destiny. Let me briefly explain. Events on earth are programmed! Everybody on earth is acting a script unknown to him in many ways, remember the biblical saying, "it is not in man to order his steps'" hence the steps of the righteous are ordered by God. Therefore everything in life is primordially and ontologically ordained by the will of life.

One can pray and fast for many years, but if the destined time, the cosmic hour of reality has not reached, the answers will not come. The case of Abraham and Sarah is a good example. They both needed a child from God, but Isaac was not born until Abraham was 99 years old and Sarah 89. Where they not praying and asking God to bless them? They did constantly but God was working on his own calendar and time. He had destined a day for Isaac to be born and except the hand of the clock hit the line of destiny ones effort will not be crowned with success. The bible reports “....And they said unto him, where is Sarah thy wife? And he said. Behold, in the tent. And he said. I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life, (destiny) and lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a son. And Sarah heard it in the tent door which was behind him.. ..Therefore Sarah laughed within herself, saying, after I am waxed old shall I have pleasure? And the Lord said unto Abraham, wherefore did Sarah laugh saying shall I of a surety bear a child, which I am old...? At the time appointed I will return unto thee, according to the time of life and Sarah shall have a son. Then Sarah denied saying I laughed not..." Gen. 18:9-15.

From the above biblical story which some scholars regarded as myth, three important issues are associated to divinity.

One the visit of the Lord to Abraham, two the returning of God to Abraham's "family according to the hour of (destiny) life and the lies Sarah told. What does the hour of life means'? It simply means that God has set out a time, a day and an hour for his visitation in your life whether you pray or not if that hour comes nothing stops it. "It is not of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy" Rom 9:16. I am not devoting this column to Pentecostal ideology, but the Bible quotations are designed to authenticate idea that you cannot make effort beyond the provision of your destiny, at the same time, you cannot receive any answer to your prayer when the hour of its destiny hasn't come. This philosophy relates to all religion!

From a profound experience I have heard many Christians who have always complained and even go to the extent of petitioning God to man, that after much prayer and even fasting too, over a particular problem, nothing good seems to come by. Is it because we pray amiss or that God does not know that we exist? This is the problem of majority and the pastors in order to retain such people in their congregations will consequently develop a credo that will govern how God answers prayers.