National Sports Council To Take Decision On Edo 2020 This Month - Sunday Dare

Listen to article

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that the National Sports Council will at the end of this month, come up with the decision on whether the Edo 2029 will take place or not.

Dare made this known in an interview with Blessing Fowowe of Splash105.5FM, Ibadan, that the Sports Council would make the decision public at the end of this month after they must've seen the clearer picture.

He said "The National Council on Sports will look at situation surrounding it and i think at the end of this month. We are going to have a clear picture of what going to what will happen."

He further expressed government's desire to hold the Games this year but not until the Council comes up with their findings and decisions. And that Nigeria as a nation must be realistic with Covid19.

"You know, if you ask me what is going to happen tomorrow or next week, you know its almost impossible because we live in an uncertaint time. Our desire is to hold the Games this year."

“It is Nigeria's Olympics involving 36 states and holding every two years but then, we must live in the reality of Covid19 pandemic."

"Maybe when things are coming back to normal in January then we shall see what happen. Every country's situation is different. So, we are monitoring."

The Nigerian National Sports Festival is a biennial multi-sport event organized by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for athletes from the 36 States of Nigeria

The first edition started in 1973 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State. The game was originally conceived as a unifying tool with the main purpose of promoting peace and cross-cultural affiliation in Nigeria.

The Edo edition is the first edition after the one held in Abuja where Delta State emerged overall champion.