Gov. Umahi Runs A Regime Of Terror, Thuggery, Intimidation And Gangsterism - Former Commissioner

Ebonyi State former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Chief Abia Onyike, has accused Governor David Umahi and the Chairman of Afikpo South Council, Eni Uduma Chima, as being behind the bloody confrontations and recent killings in some communities in the council area.

The allegation was contained in a statement by the ex-Commissioner in Abakaliki on Sunday.

In the statement, Onyike alleged that the plot by Umahi to perpetuate himself and some of his aides in power were the remote causes of the killings currently going on in some communities in the area, especially Owutu Edda and Nguzu Edda.

Recall that no less than three persons had been killed in the two communities between March 27 and May 6, 2020, over alleged cult clashes, which some had described as politically motivated.

The ex-Information boss, who served under former Governor Martin Elechi, alleged that Umahi and Chima were practising politics of imposition and exclusion, claiming that the “bloodbath in the Council” was being sponsored by the duo as an instrument to enable them dominate the area politically.

According to him, Chima spent eight years in the House of Assembly (2007-2015), was appointed a Caretaker Committee Chairman for Afikpo South LGA in 2015, elected as Chairman in 2017 and wants to remain in office till possibly 2023 before proceeding to the House of Representatives.

In Onyike’s thought, there is the grand plan by the Council Boss and Umahi, whom he described as his godfather, to ruthlessly crush all perceived possible hinderances to achieving their higher political ambitions come 2023.

Onyike’s statement alleged: “The immediate causes of the bloody confrontations in the area, can be traced to three recent events which heightened tension in the major flashpoints of the LGA.

“The events are the sharing of political offices in the LGA in 2019, conduct of the 2020 Chairmanship and Councillorship primaries and composition of the COVID-19 Implementation/Enforcement Taskforce in the LGA.

“You may recall that in 2019, Governor Umahi favoured the political camp of Eni-Uduma Chima by conceding three of the four Coordinatorship positions in the LGA, to him.

“Hon Eni-Uduma Chima was allowed to handpick the Coordinators.

“This was very bad in a Council area, where 90% of the political stakeholders in their party (PDP) are against the Council Chairman.

“On the other hand, his political Godfather , the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, Rose from State Chairman of PDP (2007-2011) to Deputy Governor (2011-2015), now as Governor for two terms (2015-2023), scheming to become Vice President or President in 2023 or at worst a Senator.

“So, one can say that there had been a secret pact between Governor Umahi and Hon Eni-Uduma for perpetuating themselves in public office for life, no matter the consequences…

“The recent killings in Edda clan reflect the brutal and crude political culture of violence and bloodbath which had been used as an instrument of political domination of the area.

“It is an extension of the regime of terror, thuggery, intimidation and gangsterism mounted by Governor David Umahi in Ebonyi State….”