Coronavirus: Us Citizen Dies In Delta State

Listen to article

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 60-year-old female US citizen in the state due to suspected complications arising from COVID-19.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Warri on Sunday.

NAN gathered that the 60-year-old woman was in Nigeria to visit her male friend. She was kept in a hotel in Warri for sometime before relocating to another hotel around Orerokpe.

Inuwa said: “While they were together for about a week, the woman was coughing and having difficulty in breathing and stooling.

“So, she was taken to a hospital on Saturday when her condition became worse and eventually died.” Inuwa said the male friend is with the Police in Orerokpe.

The Police Commissioner said he had drawn the attention of the Commissioner for Health in Delta State to the development in order to contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in view of the symptoms developed by the deceased.

Inuwa, however, warned Policemen to be very careful with the manner they deal with the said male friend so as not to get infected with the dreaded COVID-19.