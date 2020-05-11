Chief Ralph Uwazuruike Blasts Gov. Wike For "Wickedness" In Demolishing Hotels In Port Hacourt (Video)

Listen to article

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has condemned the demolition of hotels belonging to alleged COVID -19 guideline violators, describing it as an act of wickedness.

Gov. Wike had earlier defended his shroud actions, attributing it to the executive order which he issued recently. Nigerians have described such executive order as being devoid of human face.

The angered Uwazulike cautioned the governor, warning him that such inhuman treatment will be resisted. He dared the governor to extend such treatment to him and face all-out battle.

Many Nigerians have spoken out against Gov. Wike's abuse of power saying that he hides under covid -19 contravention rule to perpetrate human rights violations amounting to executive rascality.

