Nigerians Stranded In The US Arrives Abuja {Photo Report}

Nigerian Government today evacuated 160 of her citizens from the United States of America in the early hours of the day after being stranded due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease. The evacuees landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

They were lifted back into the country at their own expense by a chartered flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines. The Boeing 787 touched down at about 11am.

The flight departed from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Those on board were made up 92 males, 60 females and eight infants. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, confirmed the development.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Onyeama said: “ET Flight 8509 conveying 160 Nigerian evacuees from the US has safely arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Once they fulfill all airport protocols - port health, immigration etc, they will all be transported to the designated quarantine centres for the mandatory 14 day period .They will be tested for Covid-19 and re-tested at the end of the quarantine period".

The returnees picked their luggages right on the tarmac and were driven straight to the hotels where they will be isolated for 14 days at their own cost.

