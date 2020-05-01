Fuel Tanker Explodes Around Obalende roundabout, Lagos (Video)

Listen to article

A fuel tanker conveying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, has exploded in Obalende area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The fuel tanker was said to have fallen in front of NNPC Filling Station and caught fire, with officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and the Fire Services battling to put out the fire.

Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director General, LASEMA, said the agency received a distress call on the incident concerning a 45000 litres capacity tanker loaded with PMS which was ablaze having fallen on its side directly in front of the petrol station.

“Effort to combat the flames by the agency’s officials and men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service is on going .

“The fire has been curtailed and very soon it will be extinguished. The station and surrounding buildings protected.

We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away and allow the responders to complete their work,” he said.

