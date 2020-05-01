Presidency Gives Insight On How President Buhari's Speech Leaked

Listen to article

The Presidency has explained the process that led to the leakage of the March 27, 2020 leakage of the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari on the moves by the government to halt the spread of Coronavirus Disease in the country.

The explanation was offered by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, in his weekly column: “From the Inside,” published weekly on Fridays.

Adesina, who described the person who leaked the speech as an “Enemy of the State”, said the guilty had been traced and caught through the instrumentality of technology.

He said the speech, which was released to the media at about 8:06pm as the broadcast was being relayed, had been circulating for about four hours before the 8pm schedule for it.

He said: “I made a few phone calls to those of us involved with the script, right from origination, which was from outside the Presidency, to final editing, which I did, and the conclusion was easy to reach. Somebody had spirited out the original draft, which had gone through many stages of fine-tuning in terms of content and language, and thinking that it was a world exclusive in terms of artifice and underhand action, he fed it into the social media.”

Adesina also gave insight into how the leak was traced and the person involved apprehended.

