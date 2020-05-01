Workers Are The Nation's Heartbeat- Sylva

Listen to article

Minister of state for Petroleum Resources and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has described workers as the heartbeat of the Nation in commemoration of this year's workers day celebrations.

In a statement signed in Abuja by his media aide, Julius Bokoru, Sylva said 'workers are the heartbeat of a nation, the pulse, the fulcrum that keeps everything in place, that keeps everything going'

Though sometimes the motivations may not be in the fullest, but Nigerian workers are spurred on by an innate sense of service and patriotism.

The unyielding, raw sacrifices workers make are also acts of humanity. From the manual day labourer who would brave the scorching sun to the civil servant who would linger deep into the night, punching computer keys at the office, can be found a recurring theme of personal sacrifice.

Sylva is particularly appreciative of the Nigerian health workers who are at the trenches of the war against COVID-19, who are risking their lives to keep us safe and who, by the dictates of the time, are certainly doing extra hours in making sure Nigeria is safer and healthier.

Sylva commends all Nigerian workers, and prays for God's continued blessings to our people and nation.

JULIUS BOKORU

Special Assistant on media and Public Affairs to Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State For Petroleum Resources

1 May 2020