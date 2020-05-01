May 1: Season of Mercy and Blessing 

Listen to article

Ezra 3:11 (KJV) states, “ And they sang together by course in praising and giving thanks unto the Lord; because he is good, for his mercy endureth forever toward Israel. And all the people shouted with a great shout, when they praised the Lord, because the foundation of the house of the Lord was laid.”

The Lord will visit you this month and will rain His mercy, the prerogative of the Almighty, upon you. Mercy, the act of God that qualifies the unqualified and justifies the condemned. The color of divinity and the emblem of grace shall be your portion and blessing this month going forward. As the world cries for mercy of God, the Lord will remember you and will qualify you as His anointed and prophet for He has already qualified you.

The eternal mercy of God shall be upon you and your household. The Lord will unfold a new season of grace for your life. He will grant you supernatural ability where it was wanting, physically and spiritually. God, with His Mercy will lift you up. He will cancel the handwriting of darkness concerning you and rewrite your history. The mercy of God will put an end to your struggles and grant you grace and you will achieve great things with ease when all this is over. The mercy of God will totally erase the decree of the enemy upon your life and establish you in your place of rest. The mercy of God will remove your pain and give you gain. He will put an end to the regime of oppression and usher you into your season of rest, in the mighty name of Jesus Christ.

In spite of the times and conditions of the world today, the mercy of God will remove fear of terror from you by night and the arrows of the wicked that flies by day. The Lord is good and His mercy endures forever, in Jesus name. We look forward to great and happy days ahead for Christ has paid for it all and for us all. Praise be to the Lord, in Jesus’ mighty name.

Today’s reading: 1 Kings 10-11; Luke 21:20-38

The Lord's Mercy for You.