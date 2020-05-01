Covid19: our Boundaries Remain Closed - Osun Govt 

Listen to article

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Thursday evening said the boundaries of Osun remain closed because of Coronavirus.

He said this in his state broadcast in which he highlighted the new protocol for dealing with the infection.

The Governor extended the lockdown in the state for three days, saying that the measures put in place to prevent The spread of the disease were necessary.

Oyetola said inter-state travels are forbidden and as such, our boundaries remain closed.

He said "For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no vehicular and human movement into and out of the State except trucks carrying medicals, beverages, foods, petroleum, construction and agriculture supplies. These supply vehicles shall not carry more than 3 persons.

"Intra-city commercial transportation will be permitted to work from Monday to Thursday every week from 6am to 5pm, but they are required to adhere to strict social distancing directives.

"Commercial vehicles, that is: buses and taxis, shall carry two passengers per row with each passenger sitting at the extreme end of the vehicle. While commercial motorcycles (Okada) shall carry one passenger, tricycles shall carry not more than 2 passengers and no passenger in front.

Oyetola said violators of the directives will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the State.

"Any facility or establishment that violates the above directives will be shut down and any vehicle caught in violation will be forfeited to the State Government.

"Government will continue to intensify efforts at COVID-19 testing so as to be able to deal with the pandemic as quickly as possible.

According to him "there shall be 3 days lockdown extension, with effect from 11.59pm on Thursday, 30th April till Sunday, 3rd May. All the prevailing lockdown conditions shall subsist during this period.

Oyetola said from Monday, 4th May, there shall be partial lockdown between 6am and 5pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people go about their businesses and allow government to run.

He however said the total lockdown shall be in force from 6pm on Thursday to Sunday.

His words "There shall also be a dusk to dawn curfew from 6pm - 6am from Monday to Thursday until further notice. Movement of vehicle and persons is outlawed during the period of the curfew except for verified medical emergency cases and those on essential duties.

"Also, the ban on public, religious, political and educational gatherings remains in force. Additionally, all major markets shall remain shut.

"Citizens must observe such protocols as social distancing, hand-washing and wearing of masks at all times in public places. Defaulters shall be sanctioned accordingly.

"Businesses are expected to provide liquid soap and running water and hand sanitisers, while supermarkets should not have more than 10 persons at any time in their store.

"Officers and staff on Grade Level 12 and above, Administrative Officers irrespective of their grade levels, those on essential services and those whose services may be required by the Accounting Officers are to report at their desks, Monday to Thursday at the usual working hours. They must adhere strictly to the protocols of the NCDC.

"You will all recall that the distribution of the palliatives sourced by the 21-member Food and Relief Committee began on Tuesday this week.

"The committee will continue to source for and administer palliatives for the vulnerable in the State in conjunction with relevant government officials.

"On behalf of the Government and People of the State of Osun, I express immense gratitude to the 21-member Food and Relief Committee who threw their all into this assignment in the service of their fellow citizens. Their commitment demonstrates in clear terms that our most precious capital is our people. The people whom they have served selflessly have something to learn from their example and pass to posterity.

"COVID-19 transmission is a human error which occurs as a result of indiscipline and ignorance. I would therefore like to appeal to all of us to obey the rules in our collective interest.

Oyetola commend security agencies for their role in enforcing the lockdown order at our land boundaries. He appeal to them to eschew all acts capable of compromising their effectiveness at their duty posts. He warned that any act of compromise is capable of eroding whatever gains the state may have recorded in its battle to contain the spread of the virus.