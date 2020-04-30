Tragic Thursday in Owerri as Multi Storey Building Collapses, Scores Reportedly Dead

Listen to article

A multi storey building under construction around the hot fm 99.5 radio station roundabout along Yar'Adua drive in Owerri, the capital of Imo state has collapsed at about 5pm today, thursday the 30th day of April, 2020.

The ugly incident has generated serious panic as people who are believed to workers (artisans & craftsmen) who were on site working got trapped in the collapsed structure. As at the time the incident happened, passerbys and neighbours within the vicinity quickly moved in to assist in rescuing people trapped from the collapsed building.

It took over about an hour before a health emergency experts & rescue team reported to the scene of the incident to do the needful.

The structure in question is alleged to be owned by an indigene of Oguta LGA in Imo state and is supposed to be a proposed hotel building. Several reactions from Owerri residents are pointing to the poor structural base or weak foundation for a multi-storey building coupled by dubious transactions of government that gave approval for such construction.

As at the time of filing this report, about 3 persons have been confirmed dead and over 5 others seriously injured by an eyewitness who spoke with The Nigerian Voice in Owerri.