Madumere warns against politicising covid - 19 pandemic

- Commends Federal, State govts on strategies adopted in containment of pandemic

The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and founding member of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for understanding among the Nigerians, warning against politicization of the Covid - 19 pandemic.

Prince Madumere made the statement on Thursday, while advising against the growing politicization of the ravaging pandemic in the polity.

While extolling the understanding at the National Assembly, he called on politicians and political parties in different states to unite in the battle against the dreaded novel coronavirus.

He insisted that there must transparency no matter who is involved, saying that attempt to entertain any form of secrecy in the the management of the pandemic will spell disaster.

His words: "I commend the Federal government led by President Mohammadu Buhari and State governments for their effort towards containing the dreaded global pandemic, Covid - 19. My advise is that the pandemic must not be politicised. COVID -19 is a common enemy to humanity. This is the reason we must unite against it.

"For those commissioned to manage the pandemic, I urge them to be as transparent as they can and within the international best practices. They must dance to the tune of politicians. No right thinking should use the pandemic as a political tool. It is time for us to unite and work together to fight our common enemy, which is novel Coronavirus.

Prince Madumere also commended good spirited Nigerians who have made generous donations for the poor. He also called on those concerned with the distribution to ensure a fair deal. He warned against sharing what is meant for the poor to patronise political loyalists, saying that such attitude comes with curse of unimaginable magnitude.