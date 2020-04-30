Mrs. Obiano Gives Palliatives to 100 Physically Challenged 

Listen to article

The wife of Governor of Anambra State, and founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), an NGO, Dr. (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano(Osodieme) has provided succour to one hundred visually impaired and physically challenged persons to cushion the impact of the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The palliative support which includes cartons of noodles, tomato, salt, cereals and undiclosed cash support for other essentials were handed out to the beneficiaries on the evening of 28th April 2020 by Mrs. Obiano at her Aguleri country home in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Addressing the beneficiaries before handing out the items, Mrs. Obiano said that the palliative support was intended to alleviate the pains of the restrictions upon the ravaging pandemic. She expressed hope that it would be useful for them and their immediate families during this difficult time.

In her words: "I want you all to know that this Coronavirus is real, so you need to observe all the safety rules and stay safe. I also know that hunger is a threat to all, especially the physically challenged. This is why I am giving you this support and I hope that this would help cushion your hardship."

One of the beneficiaries, Maduka Okeke, thanked Mrs. Obiano for her kind gesture and prayed that God will continue to bless her and her husband, the Governor of Anambra State.