Noella Foundation, Food Clique delivers extra 2,500 food boxes to Lagos residents

LAGOS – In continued effort to eradicate poverty in Nigeria, Noella Foundation in Collaboration with Food Clique Support has distributed another 2,500 COVID-19 Emergency FoodBox to residents of Lagos Island and Oshodi in Lagos state.

This is in addition to the 17,700 Emergency boxes distributed to residents of Mushin, Agege, Epe, Badagry, Bariga, Oworonsoki, Yaba, Iyana Ipaja, Idimu, Festac, Makoko, Surulere, Ojuelegba, Alimosho, Igando, Jakande, Ibeju Lekki, Ikorodu, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Ikoyi, Ebute Metta, Gowon Estate, Shagari Estate, Victoria Island, Ojo Alaba, Lekki, and Onipanu amongst others.

Seyi Tinubu, co-Founder, Noella Foundation in collaboration with FoodClique distributing part of their 20,000 covid-19 Emergency FoodBoxes, containing over 600,000 meals to Lagos residents during the lockdown.

The Founder Noella Foundation and CEO Loatsad Promomedia, Seyi Tinubu who disclosed this on Thursday noted that the over 20,000 emergency food boxes distributed contains over 600, 000 meals and said the foundation will be providing free daily fasting meals for Muslims during the Ramadan period. The initiative, Seyi Tinubu noted, will put smiles on the faces of the thousands of beneficiaries.

According to Tinubu, “We keep learning better ways of doing these mass outreaches to support our House-to-House effort and kudos to the various teams of partners and volunteers for ensuring the difficult task of social distancing is achieved despite the seeming difficulty and huge crowds.

Seyi Tinubu, co-founder of Noella Foundation and Bolajoko Fadipe, founder, Foodclique during their covid-19 emergency foodbox outreach which has so far provided 600,000meals during the lockdown in Lagos

“We have now provided over 600,000 meals, we intend to reach more areas and do even more.

“In the spirit of Ramadan and our goal of leaving no one behind in the fight against hunger, we have also embarked on providing free daily iftar meals in some areas across Lagos with FoodClique Support. It's the little we can do to put the smiles on the faces of beneficiaries.

“We are grateful for the privilege we have to be in a position to help and nothing will stop us from doing more”. He added.