Covid 19: Ebonyi records another index case.

Barely one week after the state recorded its first case of covid 19, Ebonyi state has recorded another index case of COVID-19 in the State.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike disclosed that the patient with his family travelled from Asaba in Delta state to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He said that the 27 year man arrived Ishieke junction at night alongside his wife and his House help but could not secure means of transport that will take them to their village because of the curfew imposed in the state by government.

Dr. Umezurike noted that while they were waiting to be conveyed to their village, police officers on patrol arrested them and as part of the government directive that anyone who disobeys the order would be taken to the Abakaliki Township stadium and quarantined.

He further said that the patient and his family have been taken to isolation center because of where they were coming from adding that since they were coming from a state with COVID-19 case, it prompted them to ascertain their status which proved positive.

He noted that while the man tested positive, the wife’s result came out inconclusive while the house help tested negative.

"Ebonyi state has recorded another case of COVID-19. It involves a 27 year old man returning from Asaba, Delta State. He was coming with his seven month pregnant wife and his maid. The bus carrying them dropped at isheke junction and because of the curfew, they could not proceed on their journey before they encountered some policemen who arrested them.

" So we conducted test on them. The man tested positive. The wife’s result is still inconclusive while the house help tested negative, Umezuruike said.