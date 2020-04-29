Reject nominee for FCC chairman, it's in violation of the constitution, ex-Minister Chidoka tells Senate

Listen to article

Chief Osita Chidoka, Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Nigerian Senate to reject the nomination of a candidate from Northern states of Kwara and Taraba as chairman, secretary of Federal Character Commission (FCC) respectively.

Chidoka said the nomination violated Section 4 of the subsidiary legislation which states that the distribution of position shall be across the zones.

He said that it had always been the tradition that Chairman and Secretary are from the North and South respectively, for the same reason past Governments including Obasanjo and Jonathan had appointed Northerners as Chairmen and Southerners as Secretaries.

“Where the number of positions available cannot go round the states of the federation or the Federal Capital, the distribution shall be on zonal basis, but in the case where two positions are available, the positions shall be shared between the northern and southern zones.

The former aviation minister recalled that when Mr. President appointed Mohammed Bello Tukur, the Legal Adviser of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as the Secretary of the FCC many thought it was to pave way for the first Southern Chairman of the Commission but that was not to be.

"Instead in a rather brazen act the penultimate Ag, Chairman Mallam Shettima rather than handover to a southern commissioner handed over to the Secretary of the Commission.

"The President in violation of Chapter 2 of the constitution aptly named Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy that provides in S.13.

"It shall be the duty and responsibility of all organs of government, and of all authorities and persons, exercising legislative, executive or judicial powers, to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of this Chapter of this Constitution" has appointed a Chairman in violation of the spirit and letters of our laws.

"Chapter 2 Sec14(3) expressly mandates that "The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies.

"This government has consistently violated one of the most ingenious and ambitious affirmative actions entrenched in our constitution to promote national unity uniquely named Federal Character," he said.

Chidoka said the consistent negation of a critical national consensus should be resisted and rejected by all well meaning Nigerians starting from the Senate.

According to him, the seeds of national discord has been systematically sowed over the past 5 years and should be halted.

"The Senate should emphasise the supremacy of our constitution and the need to build an inclusive state. The Corona virus should be a wake up call," he said.