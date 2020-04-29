NSCDC to Private Guards: Name tags is now mandatory

Listen to article

Following the arrest of some fake Private Guard Operatives during the Covid-19 lockdown at beats and locations within the country, the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has directed that all State Commandants of the Corps should ensure and enforce the recent directive that all Private Guards in the country should sew their Private Security Identification (PSID) number on their uniforms.

This number should tally with the service numbers generated during the Biometrics Data Capturing of guards.

The Corps is collaborating with sister agencies like the DSS, the NPF, NIA, and the Corps supervisory ministry (Ministry of Interior) who the NSCDC had already shared this data with to arrest all erring operatives.

The NSCDC will not rest on its oars to ensure it rid the sector of all illegal companies and guards.

The introduction of name tags had become necessary to ensure the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians and protect the integrity of the duly registered Private Guards Companies.

With the vital information on the uniform which includes Private Security Identification (PSID), any operative involved in crime can easily be identified and apprehended.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General